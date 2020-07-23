RLI Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.38, changing hands as high as $97.19 per share. RLI Corp shares are currently trading up about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLI's low point in its 52 week range is $66.02 per share, with $99.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.26.

