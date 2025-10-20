RLI Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - RLI Corp (RLI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $124.61 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $95.03 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RLI Corp reported adjusted earnings of $76.98 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $509.26 million from $467.00 million last year.

RLI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.61 Mln. vs. $95.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $509.26 Mln vs. $467.00 Mln last year.

