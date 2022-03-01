RLI Continues to Gain From Solid Segmental Performance

RLI Corp. RLI has been gaining momentum, given new business growth, rate increases, higher earned premium and sufficient liquidity.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 0.5% and 0.4% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

RLI has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 40.23%.

Return on Equity (ROE)

The insurer’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) was 14.5%, which expanded 330 basis points year over year. ROE reflects its efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

RLI’s revenues have been witnessing a five-year CAGR (2017-2021) of 8.1%. Strong performances of Casualty, Property, and Surety segments are likely to drive revenues in the days ahead. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the insurer’s 2022 and 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.6% and 6.2%.



By virtue of rate increases, expanded distribution base, improved retention, expansion of existing accounts and new business, Casualty, Property, and Surety segments of RLI should continue to witness growth in the long run. Also, growth in existing programs and new opportunities from market disruption as well as new construction opportunities are likely to boost the segments.



The expense ratio is likely to gain from a larger earned premium base.

Positive current accident year results and favorable development in prior accident years’ loss reserves are likely to benefit the underwriting results of RLI. 2021marks 26th consecutive year of underwriting profitability of RLI.



The specialty insurer posted solid operating results for 2021. Its financial position remains strong. The revolving credit facility that provides a borrowing capacity of $60 million can be increased to $120 million under favorable circumstances. RLI has consistently generated positive operating cash flow riding on underwriting profitability.



RLI increased quarterly dividends in each of the last 46 years and has paid dividends for 182 consecutive quarters, witnessing a nine-year (2014-2022) CAGR of 4.4%. Its current dividend yield of 0.9% is higher than the industry average of 0.3%, which makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. In the fourth quarter of 2021, RLI had declared a special cash dividend, which marked the 12th straight special dividend.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.05, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has lost 3.9% against the industry’s increase of 14%. Solid segmental results and capital position are likely to help the stock bounce back.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked insurers include Arch Capital Group ACGL, W.R. Berkley WRB and Cincinnati Financial CINF, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arch Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 35.84%. In the past year, ACGL has rallied 29.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2.9% and 5.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. Arch Capital’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 10%.



W.R. Berkley’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 27.53%. In the past year, WRB has rallied 28.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 4.7% and 1.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. W.R. Berkley’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.



The bottom line of Cincinnati Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 38.48%. In the past year, the insurer has rallied 22.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.7% and 5.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.

