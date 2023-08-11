RLI Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RLI

In trading on Friday, shares of RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.46, changing hands as low as $129.63 per share. RLI Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLI's low point in its 52 week range is $100.96 per share, with $149.646 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.53.

