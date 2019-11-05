RLGY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (Symbol: RLGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.33, changing hands as high as $9.45 per share. Realogy Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLGY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.3338 per share, with $19.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.36.

