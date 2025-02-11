$RLGT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RLGT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,238,951 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RLGT:
$RLGT Insider Trading Activity
$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 10,584 shares for an estimated $67,843
$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,337,841 shares (+877.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,602,317
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 555,413 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,571,305
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 518,462 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,473,695
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 341,225 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,194,076
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 173,519 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,115,727
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 164,593 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,058,332
- MORGAN STANLEY added 142,813 shares (+75.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $918,287
