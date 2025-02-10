$RLGT Earnings Results: $RLGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RLGT ($RLGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $264,540,000, beating estimates of $226,508,003 by $38,031,997.

$RLGT Insider Trading Activity

$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 10,584 shares for an estimated $67,843

$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

