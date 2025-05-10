$RLGT Earnings Preview: Recent $RLGT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RLGT ($RLGT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $197,910,600 and earnings of $0.07 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RLGT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RLGT Insider Trading Activity

$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD MACOMBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $227,494 .

. ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 18,331 shares for an estimated $141,825

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.