$RLGT Earnings Preview: Recent $RLGT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RLGT ($RLGT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $197,910,600 and earnings of $0.07 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RLGT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$RLGT Insider Trading Activity
$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD MACOMBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $227,494.
- ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 18,331 shares for an estimated $141,825
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 294,353 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,972,165
- FMR LLC added 201,008 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,346,753
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 135,125 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $905,337
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 129,430 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $867,181
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 128,195 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $858,906
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 110,086 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $677,028
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 109,571 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $673,861
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.