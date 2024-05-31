News & Insights

RLF AgTech Requests Trading Halt Before Management Change

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending an upcoming announcement about a management change. The halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or market trading resumes on June 4, 2024. The company has stated there are no known reasons that would prevent the halt from being granted.

