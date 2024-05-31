RLF AgTech Requests Trading Halt Before Management Change

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending an upcoming announcement about a management change. The halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or market trading resumes on June 4, 2024. The company has stated there are no known reasons that would prevent the halt from being granted.

For further insights into AU:RLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.