RLF AgTech Reports Successful Durian Yield Trial

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has announced impressive results from a 12-month trial of its Integrated Crop Nutrition Program for durian trees in Vietnam, showcasing a significant boost in tree growth, fruit yield, and quality. The trial revealed an 85% increase in profit and a 16-fold return on investment for farmers using RLF-treated trees compared to traditional fertilizers. This success highlights the potential of RLF’s nutrient solutions to enhance agricultural productivity and profitability.

