RLF AgTech Ltd Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:23 pm EDT

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has announced its annual general meeting to be held on November 27, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and proxy forms online, with options to vote or submit questions in advance. This move highlights the company’s commitment to digital communication and shareholder engagement.

