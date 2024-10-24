RLF AgTech Ltd Schedules Annual General Meeting

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has announced its annual general meeting to be held on November 27, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and proxy forms online, with options to vote or submit questions in advance. This move highlights the company’s commitment to digital communication and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:RLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.