RLF AgTech Expands Market Reach in Australia

October 30, 2024 — 09:49 pm EDT

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd is taking significant strides in expanding its Australian market presence by terminating its previous distribution agreement and assuming full control over production and sales. The company plans to leverage existing agricultural retail networks to boost sales, enhance product availability, and improve farmers’ profitability with their crop nutrition products. With a focus on strategic appointments and advanced software systems, RLF is poised for growth in Australia’s agriculture sector.

