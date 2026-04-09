RLAY Hits 52-Week High, MPLT Nears Lockup Expiry; ORKA Makes EVERLASTing Gains

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that hit new 52-week highs on April 8, 2026.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, small-molecule, precision medicine company, closed at a 52-week high of $14.64, up 7.64% on Wednesday.

The company's lead drug candidate, Zovegalisib, is a pan-mutant selective PI3Ka inhibitor. The enzyme, PI3Ka, or phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha, is involved in numerous cellular functions such as growth, proliferation, and survival, and is the most frequently mutated kinase in all cancers.

A global phase 3 clinical trial, dubbed ReDiscover-2, is underway to compare the safety and efficacy of Zovegalisib plus Fulvestrant versus Capivasertib plus Fulvestrant in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation whose disease progressed after treatment with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

In addition to breast cancer, Zovegalisib is also being evaluated for Vascular Anomalies, a condition commonly driven by PIK3CA mutations.

The company expects to present initial Phase 1 data of Zovegalisib in PIK3CA-driven vascular anomalies in the first half of 2026.

MapLight Therapeutics Inc. (MPLT)

MapLight Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, recorded a 52-week high of $25.79 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 27, 2025, at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per share. Its 180-day IPO lock-up is set to expire on April 27, 2026.

The lead drug candidate is ML-007C-MA, being developed for the treatment of schizophrenia and Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis.

A phase 2 trial of ML-007C-MA in schizophrenia, dubbed ZEPHYR, is underway, with topline results expected in the third quarter of 2026.

In the indication of Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis, ML-007C-MA is under a phase 2 trial, dubbed VISTA, and topline results are expected in the second half of 2027.

Also in the pipeline are ML-004 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and ML-055 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions.

A phase 2 trial of ML-004 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, dubbed IRIS, is ongoing, with topline results anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

The ML-055 program is under preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, and the company expects to nominate a preclinical candidate to advance to IND-enabling studies in 2026.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, hit a 52-week high of $64.61 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company's lead investigational biologics, ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, are designed to block cytokines that play key roles in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases.

A phase 2a trial of ORKA-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, dubbed EVERLAST-A, has completed enrollment, and Week 16 data for all patients are expected to be reported in the second quarter of 2026.

A dose-ranging phase IIb trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients, dubbed EVERLAST-B, is enrolling participants, with data anticipated in 2027.

ORKA-002 is under a phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients, dubbed ORCA-SURGE. Data from this study is anticipated in 2027.

A phase 2 trial of ORKA-002 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reached a 52-week high of $54.33 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company's investigational therapies include SPY001, SPY002, SPY003 and SPY072.

A phase 2 induction and maintenance platform trial of SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, as well as pairwise combinations thereof (six investigational agents in total) in patients with moderately to severely active UC, dubbed SKYLINE, was initiated last May.

SPY072 is under a phase 2 SKYWAY basket trial in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis.

The SKYWAY basket trial has completed enrollment for the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) arm, with Week 12 topline data expected in Q3 2026. Enrollment for the psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) arms is progressing as planned, with Week 16 topline results projected for Q4 2026.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company, hit a 52-week high of $27.81 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company's lead drug candidate, STRO-004, is under a phase 1 trial in adults with metastatic cancer, with initial data expected in mid-2026, including safety and tolerability.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy, a pharmacy services company catering to long-term healthcare facilities, touched a 52-week high of $41.36 during intraday trading yesterday.

Last month, the company announced 2025 financial results, reporting revenue of $1.45 billion, up 18% from $1.23 billion the prior year, with 13% organic growth. Net income for 2025 turned positive at $49.0 million, compared with a net loss of $71.0 million in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company expects revenue to range between $1.40 billion and $1.42 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.