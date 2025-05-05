$RLAY Earnings Results: $RLAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RLAY ($RLAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $7,680,000, beating estimates of $10,200 by $7,669,800.

$RLAY Insider Trading Activity

$RLAY insiders have traded $RLAY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIV PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 751,928 shares for an estimated $3,263,322 .

. PETER RAHMER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 139,123 shares for an estimated $589,318 .

. DONALD A BERGSTROM (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 113,655 shares for an estimated $463,357 .

. THOMAS CATINAZZO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 87,856 shares for an estimated $362,492 .

. BRIAN ADAMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 69,663 shares for an estimated $294,068.

$RLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RLAY stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

