RLAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.04, changing hands as low as $9.81 per share. Relay Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.95 per share, with $19.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.96.

