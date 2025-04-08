RL Vs GIII: Which Textile Apparel is a Smarter Long-Term Investment?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII are both prominent players in the Textile - Apparel space, each taking a distinct approach to winning over consumers and expanding their market presence. While RL, known for its classic, quality, and craftsmanship, caters to a broad audience, GIII operates as a nimble fashion house with an expansive brand portfolio and strong licensing strategy. The core question for investors: Which of the two offers a better long-term value proposition?



Both companies in this industry are strengthening their omnichannel strategies to integrate their physical and digital platforms seamlessly. With consumers increasingly turning to online shopping, e-commerce has become a key focus for businesses in the textile-apparel sector.



As consumer preferences evolve and digital transformation reshapes the retail landscape, both brands face unique challenges and opportunities. This face-off explores their strategies, financial performance, and market positioning to determine which brand is better poised for long-term success. The core question for investors: Which of the two offers a better long-term value proposition?

The Case for RL

RL is demonstrating strong brand and product momentum by executing its long-term strategy effectively across geographies, channels, and categories. By expanding brand assortments, introducing innovative products, and optimizing distribution channels, Ralph Lauren is well-positioned for sustained growth.



Ralph Lauren is on track with its plan to grow and improve its business. The company is expected to beat its sales and profit goals, with the execution of its "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate Plan." This plan focuses on simplifying the company’s structure and using better technology to improve operations and customer experience.



Ralph Lauren’s strategy includes offering higher-quality products, using personalized promotions, managing inventory wisely, and expanding in the right locations and sales channels. Apart from this, RL has been making strong strides in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy, adding nearly two million new customers now. This growth is fueled by increased investments in digital and omnichannel capabilities, including mobile, online shopping, and fulfillment services. The brand is successfully attracting younger, high-value, less price-sensitive consumers, leading to higher full-price sales and increased average unit retail prices.



Buoyed by these positives, RL continues to anticipate year-over-year constant-currency revenue growth of 6-7% for fiscal 2025 compared with the prior range of 3-4%. This includes 100-150 bps of adverse impacts of currency. Management now expects the operating margin to grow by 120-160 bps in constant currency, driven by a gross margin expansion of 130-170 bps.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties, including the recent tariffs introduced by the U.S. government, could present meaningful challenges. These developments underscore broader concerns surrounding the apparel retail sector, which remains closely tied to fluctuations in consumer spending and overall economic health. Given that purchases of apparel and accessories are largely discretionary, the industry is particularly sensitive to changes in disposable income, making it vulnerable during financial stress, inflation, or economic downturns.

The Case for GIII

G-III has executed a transformative strategy by expanding its portfolio of owned brands and reducing its reliance on licensed labels, positioning the company for greater control and profitability. It has successfully launched four new brands, including Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld, both of which have driven strong growth. These efforts have been bolstered by increased digital investments and a focused push into international markets.



In fiscal 2025, G-III Apparel delivered strong fourth-quarter results, marked by solid revenue growth and a sharp increase in profitability. Adjusted earnings per share rose significantly year over year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and pricing power.



Within the Wholesale segment, net sales increased meaningfully, driven by robust performance from both the company’s owned brands and key licensed labels. The Retail segment, though a smaller contributor, also posted healthy gains, highlighting the early success of G-III’s turnaround strategy in this area.



G-III has made significant investments in digital infrastructure, strengthening its omnichannel capabilities and positioning the company for sustained growth. In fiscal 2025, sales from owned-brand digital platforms grew more than 20%, reflecting strong consumer engagement and the successful expansion of its e-commerce channels. The company also enhanced its digital visibility through optimized product placement on retailer websites and expanded partnerships with platforms, such as Amazon AMZN and Zalando.



Additionally, G-III is leveraging AI-powered technologies to streamline operations, improve supply-chain transparency, and optimize digital merchandising efforts that are expected to support further margin expansion. On the retail front, the company executed a successful turnaround strategy in North America, cutting losses by half and contributing more than $15 million in additional profitability. This progress lays a strong foundation for continued improvement in fiscal 2026.



However, G-III faces a series of near-term headwinds that raise caution around its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company issued soft guidance, with net sales expected to decline 1% to $3.14 billion and adjusted EPS projected between $4.15 and $4.25, down from $4.42 in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is also set to decline to $310-$315 million from $325.9 million, with a particularly weak first-quarter forecasted to see revenues fall to $580 million from $609.7 million. These projections suggest a challenging transition period, marked by uncertain demand and potential pressure on earnings.

How Do Zacks Consensus Estimates Compare for RL & GIII?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 16.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates have remained stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.2% and 4.5%, respectively. EPS estimates have moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of RL & GIII

In the past year, RL shares had the edge in terms of performance, having a total return of 13.8%, whereas G-III stock has lost 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RL is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 14.14, above its median of 13.32X in the last three years. G-III stock forward P/E multiple sits at 5.75X, below its median of 6.91X in the last three years.



The GIII stock looks cheap from a valuation perspective. Moreover, expanding its owned brand portfolio and reducing reliance on licensed labels, sustainability, Digital Transformation and Omnichannel Strategy highlight its growth prospects.

Ralph Lauren does seem pricey. However, its valuations reflect its focus on investments in digital transformation, omnichannel expansion and product diversification, positioning it for long-term growth. If the company sustains its execution, the premium could be warranted.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

While both companies are well-positioned to capitalize on shifting consumer trends, Ralph Lauren emerges as the smarter long-term investment, primarily due to its consistent strategic execution, strong brand equity, and promising financial outlook. The company is expanding at a faster pace, driven by premium product offerings, and expanding its direct-to-consumer and digital capabilities. This has enabled the company to attract younger, higher-value customers while maintaining pricing power and increasing average unit retail prices.



Meanwhile, GIII-apparel has also made remarkable progress with its shift toward owned brands and enhancing its digital infrastructure. GIII trades at a discount to peers, offering value-oriented investors a potentially compelling entry point. However, the company faces headwinds, including soft fiscal 2026 guidance, declining revenue and earnings expectations, and execution risks tied to its turnaround strategy. GIII’s story displays growth potential, but with more volatility and uncertainty.



Therefore, for investors seeking stability, consistent brand-driven growth, and long-term value creation, Ralph Lauren stands out as the stronger, more reliable choice.



RL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas GIII carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

