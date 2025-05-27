Stocks
RL

$RL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$RL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,365,971 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RL:

$RL Insider Trading Activity

$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,357 shares for an estimated $10,706,582.
  • HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

$RL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$RL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $281.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 04/28/2025
  • An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025

