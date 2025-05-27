$RL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,365,971 of trading volume.

$RL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RL:

$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,357 shares for an estimated $10,706,582 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

$RL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$RL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $281.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025

