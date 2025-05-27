$RL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,365,971 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RL:
$RL Insider Trading Activity
$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,357 shares for an estimated $10,706,582.
- HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340
$RL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,597,234 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,573,433
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 964,068 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,808,370
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 839,296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,860,590
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 517,357 shares (+256117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,201,384
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 414,275 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,447,063
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 335,244 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,001,760
- INVESCO LTD. added 275,391 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,789,809
$RL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
$RL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $281.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025
- Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025
