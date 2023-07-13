RL or LVMUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both Ralph Lauren (RL) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both Ralph Lauren and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

RL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.72, while LVMUY has a forward P/E of 26.45. We also note that RL has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LVMUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for RL is its P/B ratio of 3.49. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LVMUY has a P/B of 8.42.

These metrics, and several others, help RL earn a Value grade of B, while LVMUY has been given a Value grade of D.

Both RL and LVMUY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that RL is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.