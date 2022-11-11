RL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.57, changing hands as high as $103.86 per share. Ralph Lauren Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RL's low point in its 52 week range is $82.2311 per share, with $135.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.66. The RL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

