RKT's Q1 Earnings Beat on Revenue Strength & AI Momentum, Stock Up

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT gained more than 3.3% in the after-market hours, following the release of its first-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The bottom line jumped 275% from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted revenues were $2.82 billion, beating the consensus mark of $2.7 billion and rising 107.5% year over year. The quarter also reflected solid origination momentum, with total net rate lock volume of $49.4 billion.

RKT's Revenue Mix Benefits From Multiple Engines

Rocket generated total net revenues of $2.94 billion in the quarter, up from $1.10 billion a year ago. The expansion was supported by strength across several revenue lines, rather than a single driver.



Net gain on sale of loans totaled $1.38 billion, including $688 million of gain on sale excluding fair value of originated mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and $688 million tied to fair value of originated MSRs.



Loan servicing income (net) was $598 million, as $1.08 billion of servicing fee income was partly offset by a $485 million negative change in the fair value of MSRs.



Interest income and other income came in at $507 million and $460 million, respectively.

Rocket's Bottom Line Improves on Higher Profitability

Rocket returned to profitability on a GAAP basis, reporting net income of $297 million or 10 cents per share against a net loss of $212 million or 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $738 million, up substantially from $169 million.



Total expenses were $2.54 billion, up from $1.32 billion a year ago, reflecting scale-up across operating lines. The quarter reported higher salaries, commissions and team member benefits, marketing and advertising expenses, general and administrative expenses and interest expenses.

RKT's Origination Trends Hold Up Amid Rate Volatility

RKT reported total closed mortgage loan origination volume of $44.7 billion in the first quarter. Total gain on sale margin was 2.74%, indicating healthy economics on production despite a shifting rate backdrop.



Excluding correspondent activity, Rocket generated $37.8 billion in closed loan volume, with gain on sale margin improving to 3.22%. This was driven by rising capacity and conversion benefits from AI-driven origination tools.

Rocket's Segment Results Reflect Broad-Based Strength

The Direct to Consumer segment’s total net revenues were $2.23 billion, up from $793 million in the prior-year quarter. Contribution margin for the segment was $1.15 billion (up from $407 million), highlighting the earnings power of its consumer-facing platform and servicing-linked model.



The Partner Network segment delivered total net revenues of $300 million, jumping from $143 million in the year-ago period. Contribution margin was $144 million (up from $57 million), supported by Rocket Pro, enterprise partnerships and correspondent relationships.



Across segments, Rocket reported a total contribution margin of $1.37 billion.

RKT's Liquidity and Servicing Scale Stay Central

RKT ended the quarter with total liquidity of $9.4 billion. This included $2.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $2.3 billion of undrawn lines of credit and $4.4 billion of undrawn available MSR and advance lines of credit, providing ample flexibility for market swings.



Servicing scale remained a defining asset. The total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance was $2.1 trillion, representing 9.4 million loans serviced as of March 31, 2026. Management emphasized that the portfolio supports stable fee-based cash generation and reinforces recapture opportunity across cycles.

Rocket's Q2 View Focuses on Stability & Synergies

Rocket guided second-quarter 2026 adjusted revenues in a range of $2.7-$2.9 billion. The outlook reflects management’s view that the spring season is developing unevenly, even as the company expects to continue gaining share within the environment.



Integration execution is also expected to support profitability. Management now expects the full $400 million in annualized Mr. Cooper expense synergies to be realized by the end of 2026, a year earlier than originally planned, with $75 million in annualized run-rate savings achieved through the end of the first quarter.

Our View on Rocket

Strategic acquisitions, including Redfin and Mr. Cooper, should continue to support RKT’s revenue base and expand margins as integration synergies ramp. The company’s strong liquidity position provides added flexibility, while a more favorable rate backdrop could improve origination activity and refinancing demand. At the same time, Rocket is leaning into AI initiatives such as agentic prospecting and digital pre-approvals, which are boosting conversion and adding incremental monthly volume.



The setup is not without risk. Expenses remain elevated, and successful execution will depend on smoothly integrating Redfin and Mr. Cooper while maintaining service levels. Housing-market volatility and regulatory pressures also remain important factors influencing results.



Rocket Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rocket Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote

Currently, RKT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of RKT’s Peers

LendingTree, Inc. TREE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of $1.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The figure compares favorably with 99 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



TREE’s results were driven by a rise in revenues. An increase in adjusted EBITDA was an added positive. However, a rise in total cost acted as a spoilsport.



PennyMac Financial PFSI came out with first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.19 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.42 per share a year ago.



Results were hurt by higher expenses. On the other hand, an increase in revenues and solid liquidity position acted as tailwinds for PFSI.

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Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.