RKT Falls Sharply in a Week: What's Keeping Investors on the Sidelines?

Rocket Companies RKT shares have come under pressure, falling 12.8% over the past week as investors reassess the near-term outlook for the mortgage and housing market. The pullback suggests that buyers are still hesitant to step in, even after the stock’s recent decline.



In the same time frame, shares of RKT’s peers, LendingTree TREE and UWM Holdings UWMC, have lost 6.2% and 15.4%, respectively.

Price Performance





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Key Triggers Behind the Decline in Rocket Shares

The primary concern for Rocket remains the challenging mortgage backdrop. Elevated interest rates continue to weigh on home affordability, keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines. At the same time, refinancing activity remains muted, as many homeowners are already locked in lower mortgage rates during the pandemic-era housing boom.



Per the latest monthly new residential sales report, sales of new single-family houses in April 2026 were down 6.2% from March and 11.3% year over year. This reflects that elevated mortgage rates and affordability challenges continue to weigh on buyer sentiments.



This has limited origination volumes across the industry and made revenue growth harder to achieve for mortgage-focused companies like Rocket, LendingTree and UWM Holdings.

Why Are Investors Hesitant to Buy RKT Shares?

Investors appear cautious about earnings visibility. While Rocket has taken steps to manage costs and strengthen its digital mortgage platform (acquisitions of Redfin and Mr. Cooper), the company’s performance remains closely tied to broader housing and rate trends. Until borrowing costs move meaningfully lower or housing transactions recover, investors may be reluctant to assign a higher valuation to the stock.



Despite the recent slide, RKT shares are trading at a premium to the industry. At present, the company has a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 15.68X, which is above the industry average of 13.75X.

Rocket’s P/E F 12M





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On the other hand, LendingTree and UWM Holdings are trading at a discount to RKT. Currently, TREE and UWMC have forward 12-month P/E of 8.75X and 6.00X, respectively.



Competition is another factor. The mortgage origination market remains crowded, and direct-to-consumer lenders, brokers, banks and fintech platforms are fighting for a smaller pool of borrowers. This can pressure margins and make it difficult for RKT to deliver consistent profit growth in a slow market.



In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, regulators strengthened capital standards, including increasing the cost of holding certain mortgage-related assets, under the global Basel frameworks to enhance financial stability. Banks’ share of mortgage originations declined significantly, while non-bank lenders like Rocket gained dominance. Any change in regulatory treatment of MSRs could reverse the trend, and elevated competitive intensity could compress gain-on-sale margins and reduce recapture.

Rocket’s Long-Term Story Is Intact

The long-term story is not without merit. Rocket's end-to-end platform is positioned to convert any cyclical lift into outsized share gains. The buyouts of Redfin and Mr. Cooper have strengthened the company’s capabilities by adding scale and reinforcing stability, growth capacity and cost efficiency.



RKT’s servicing portfolio provides a recurring fee stream and a built-in source of high-intent refinance and purchase leads. With a combined servicing portfolio (the largest in the industry) approaching 10 million homeowners and roughly $5 billion of recurring annual cash flow, the company's recapture engine, which historically runs about three times industry rates, provides a structural lead source.



Rocket continues to embed AI across prospecting, underwriting and client workflows to scale volume without proportional staffing. Management said that AI prospecting has reduced loan officer prospecting time from up to two hours per day to zero and lifted conversion by double digits as outreach shifts to engaged, pre-screened clients.



Rocket has a strong consumer brand, technology-driven operations and the potential to benefit quickly if mortgage demand rebounds. A decline in interest rates, stronger purchase activity or upbeat quarterly guidance could help restore investor confidence.



Analysts are bullish on Rocket’s prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 171.4% and 48% year-over-year jump, respectively.

Earnings Estimates





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Parting Thoughts on Rocket Stock

RKT’s recent slide reflects more than short-term volatility. Near-term pressure from elevated mortgage rates, weak housing affordability, muted refinancing activity and intense competition are keeping buyers cautious. Its premium valuation leaves limited room for disappointment until earnings visibility improves.



That said, Rocket’s scale, expanded servicing base, AI-led efficiencies, and acquisitions of Redfin and Mr. Cooper support its long-term growth prospects. For now, investors should prefer to wait for clearer signs of mortgage demand recovery, lower rates or stronger execution before turning more constructive on RKT shares.



At present, Rocket carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.