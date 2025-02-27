$RKT Earnings Results: $RKT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RKT ($RKT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,187,000,000, missing estimates of $1,205,072,965 by $-18,072,965.
$RKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,829,292 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,857,827
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,804,090 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,574,053
- FMR LLC removed 1,524,429 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,165,070
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,499,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,880,597
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,434,851 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,156,422
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,390,466 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,656,647
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,321,341 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,878,299
