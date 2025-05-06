Stocks
$RKT Earnings Preview: Recent $RKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 06, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

$RKT ($RKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,257,727,416 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RKT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,829,292 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,857,827
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,804,090 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,574,053
  • FMR LLC removed 1,524,429 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,165,070
  • CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,499,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,880,597
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,434,851 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,156,422
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,390,466 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,656,647
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,321,341 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,878,299

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RKT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RKT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

