$RKT Earnings Preview: Recent $RKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RKT ($RKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,257,727,416 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

