RKT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.04, changing hands as low as $8.97 per share. Rocket Companies Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RKT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $11.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.00.

