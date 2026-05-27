RKLB vs. SPIR: Which Space Tech Stock Should Investors Pick?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB and Spire Global, Inc. SPIR are benefiting from rising demand for satellite-based infrastructure, space services and real-time space data solutions. As governments and commercial customers increase investments in space technologies, both companies are expanding capabilities across satellite platforms, mission operations and space-enabled services while focusing on scalable and integrated space infrastructure solutions.



The space industry continues to strengthen its long-term outlook through rising demand for satellite communications, Earth observation, defense-related space operations and data-driven mission services. Companies are increasingly developing vertically integrated space platforms that combine satellite manufacturing, launch support, mission operations and data analytics to improve operational efficiency and expand access to space. At the same time, growing participation from commercial and government customers is creating long-term growth opportunities for companies operating across the broader space infrastructure and satellite services ecosystem.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab operates across launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and satellite systems designed to support commercial, civil and defense missions. The company develops launch vehicles, spacecraft platforms and a broad range of satellite components, including solar power systems, radios, optical systems and mission software. Its vertically integrated approach allows Rocket Lab to provide end-to-end mission solutions that include launch, spacecraft manufacturing, ground services and mission operations.



RKLB’s long-term strategy focuses on expanding spacecraft capabilities, scaling satellite component manufacturing and strengthening integrated mission services across commercial and government space programs. Through continued investments in launch systems, spacecraft technologies and space infrastructure, Rocket Lab remains positioned to benefit from growing demand for scalable and mission-ready space solutions.

The Case for SPIR Stock

Spire Global focuses on space-based data, analytics and satellite-enabled intelligence solutions supported by its proprietary nanosatellite constellation and global ground station network. The company delivers real-time space-based data and predictive analytics across aviation, weather, climate and space reconnaissance applications while also providing Space Services solutions that help customers deploy and operate satellite missions efficiently.



SPIR’s strategy centers on expanding satellite-based intelligence capabilities, predictive analytics solutions and scalable space infrastructure services. Its investments in nanosatellite platforms, radio frequency sensing technologies and mission operations infrastructure position the company to benefit from increasing demand for real-time space data, satellite-enabled monitoring and integrated space services across commercial and government markets.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RKLB & SPIR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Lab’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decline of 33.33% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Spire’s 2026 EPS calls for a rise of 25.20% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Position of RKLB & SPIR

Debt position is an important financial indicator that reflects a company’s financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations efficiently. Currently, RKLB’s debt-to-capital stands at 1.68%, while SPIR maintains a debt-free capital structure.

RKLB & SPIR: Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of RKLB and SPIR have surged 101.9% and 160.4%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for RKLB & SPIR

RKLB shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 78.42 compared with SPIR’s P/S F12M of 10.32.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both companies operate in the expanding space infrastructure and satellite services market. Rocket Lab focuses on launch systems, spacecraft manufacturing and integrated mission operations, providing end-to-end space solutions for commercial, civil and defense customers. Spire Global centers on satellite-based data, predictive analytics and space-enabled intelligence services powered by its proprietary nanosatellite constellation and global ground station network.



Our choice at the moment is Spire Global, supported by its stronger price performance, more attractive valuation, improving earnings estimate trends and debt-free capital structure compared to Rocket Lab.



Rocket Lab currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Spire Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.