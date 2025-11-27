RKLB vs. LUNR: Which Space Player Shows Bigger Potential in 2025?

The space industry is gaining strong momentum in 2025, supported by rising global security needs, demand for faster satellite communication and growing collaboration between governments and private companies. Among the emerging names in this expanding sector, Rocket Lab USA Corp. RKLB and Intuitive Machines LUNR have attracted notable investor attention.



Rocket Lab offers end-to-end space solutions, covering small satellite launches, spacecraft design, manufacturing and advanced space systems. In contrast, Intuitive Machines focuses mainly on lunar missions, including lunar landers, payload delivery, data services and long-term Moon infrastructure.



Both companies are broadening their capabilities to benefit from the growing space economy. However, given their different strengths and target markets, investors may be asking which one could deliver stronger gains.

Tailwinds for RKLB

RKLB appears to be supported by its strong quarterly results and contract wins, which have helped sustain investor confidence. In November, the company reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showing year-over-year revenue growth of 48%.



In November 2025, Rocket Lab completed a key milestone by successfully launching a suborbital mission for the Defense Innovation Unit and the Missile Defense Agency using its HASTE vehicle. The mission carried a primary payload from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, along with several secondary payloads. This launch supports the testing of advanced technologies for missile defense, strengthening Rocket Lab’s position in national security missions.



Earlier this month, Rocket Lab reached another major milestone when its two Explorer-class spacecraft for NASA and the University of California, Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory were successfully launched for the ESCAPADE mission to Mars. These spacecraft will study the planet’s magnetosphere, underscoring Rocket Lab’s expanding role in deep-space research.



Moreover, Rocket Lab also completed its 74th Electron mission, placing a satellite into orbit for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS). This was the company’s sixth dedicated launch for iQPS, strengthening its position as the main launch partner for the Earth-imaging constellation. The mission highlighted the Electron rocket’s reliability and Rocket Lab’s continued leadership in fast and dependable small-satellite launches.

Tailwinds for LUNR

LUNR appears to be supported by its notable contract wins and acquisitions, which have helped sustain investor confidence.



In November 2025, Intuitive Machines took an important step forward by agreeing to acquire Lanteris Space Systems, formerly known as Maxar Space Systems. Lanteris has a long track record of building reliable spacecraft for national security, civil and commercial missions. This acquisition strengthens Intuitive Machines’ position in the broader space industry, giving it a larger revenue base and a strong order backlog, and marking its transition from a lunar-focused company to a multi-domain space prime.



In October 2025, Intuitive Machines secured an $8.2 million contract extension from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate to advance next-generation nuclear power systems for spacecraft and lunar infrastructure. The funding supports the development of compact nuclear power technology designed to overcome the limits of solar power and enable longer missions on the Moon and in deep space.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RKLB & LUNR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year surge of 37.7%, and the same for its loss suggests an improvement. The stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 have improved 20% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 4%. However, the same for its loss suggests an improvement. The stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 7.14% and 20%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RKLB vs. LUNR

RKLB shares gained 63.3% in the past year against LUNR’s decline of 35.8% in the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation of LUNR More Attractive Than RKLB

LUNR is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/S F12M) of 6.00X, below RKLB’s forward sales multiple of 26.98X.

ROIC: LUNR vs. RKLB

The image below, reflecting a negative Return on Invested Capital for LUNR and RKLB, suggests that neither of these space stocks is generating enough profit from its investments to cover the cost of its capital.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines boast notable growth opportunities in the expanding space sector, but the former appears to be the stronger contender at this stage. Its outperformance at the bourses, improving earnings outlook and consistent launch record give it an edge.



Intuitive Machines shows long-term potential and offers attractive valuation, but its heavy reliance on lunar missions raises red flags.



Both RKLB and LUNR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

