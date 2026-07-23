RKLB vs. LUNR: Which Emerging Space Stock Is the Better Pick Today?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB and Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR are benefiting from expanding opportunities across the commercial space industry, supported by rising investments in space exploration, satellite infrastructure and lunar mission capabilities. As government agencies and commercial customers increase spending on next-generation space programs, both companies are expanding mission capabilities, spacecraft technologies and space services while supporting the future of orbital and lunar operations.



The space industry continues to gain momentum through growing investments in launch services, spacecraft systems, lunar exploration and space communications infrastructure. Increasing demand for scientific research, satellite deployment and deep-space missions is driving broader adoption of integrated space technologies. At the same time, expanding partnerships with government agencies and commercial customers are creating long-term growth opportunities for companies developing scalable launch platforms, spacecraft systems and lunar mission services.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab provides launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and satellite technologies supporting commercial, civil and government space missions. The company develops launch vehicles, spacecraft platforms and mission systems while offering integrated services that span launch, spacecraft production and on-orbit operations. Its strategy focuses on expanding end-to-end space capabilities to support a broad range of orbital missions.



In June 2026, Rocket Lab announced an agreement to acquire Iridium for an enterprise value of nearly $8 billion. The transaction expands the company's satellite manufacturing, mission operations and constellation management capabilities while strengthening its vertically integrated space platform and enhancing its ability to support large-scale satellite programs and recurring space services.

The Case for LUNR Stock

Intuitive Machines develops lunar landers, space communications systems and mission services supporting commercial and government exploration programs. The company focuses on lunar transportation, surface operations and space infrastructure while expanding technologies that enable long-term exploration and scientific missions. Its integrated approach supports the growing demand for lunar access and space exploration services.



In June 2026, Intuitive Machines secured a $148.3 million NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services award to establish a lunar logistics and mobility network supporting future Moon missions. The award strengthens the company's role in NASA's long-term lunar exploration efforts, expands its lunar infrastructure capabilities and supports future commercial and government missions across the growing lunar economy.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RKLB & LUNR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocket Lab’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 16.67% in the past 60 days. RKLB’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 30.91%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ 2026 EPS calls for a jump of 17.31% in the past 60 days. LUNR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 38.75%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB & LUNR: Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, shares of RKLB and LUNR have fallen 18.3% and 26.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for RKLB & LUNR

RKLB shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 36.55 compared with LUNR’s P/S F12M of 3.07, making Intuitive Machines shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

Both companies operate across the expanding commercial space industry. Rocket Lab focuses on launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and integrated space systems that support orbital missions from launch through on-orbit operations. Intuitive Machines specializes in lunar landers, space communications and mission infrastructure designed to enable long-term lunar exploration and surface operations.



Our choice at the moment is Intuitive Machines, supported by its more attractive valuation and slightly stronger earnings estimate trends compared to Rocket Lab.



Rocket Lab currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Intuitive Machines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.