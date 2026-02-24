RKLB vs. AVAV: Which Stock is Better in the Space Race Right Now?

As space activity accelerates, the United States continues to invest heavily in satellite operations, communications, missile warning systems and space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to strengthen national security and maintain its strategic advantage.



This trend has brought companies such as Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB and AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV into sharper focus among investors due to their strong exposure to the space sector.



Rocket Lab focuses on small satellite launches, spacecraft components and integrated space systems that support both government and commercial missions. AeroVironment, best known for its unmanned aircraft systems, also supplies a wide range of space-qualified hardware used in geosynchronous, medium and low Earth orbits, along with emerging cislunar missions.



With rising demand for space-based services and increasing participation from commercial customers, both companies are well placed to benefit from long-term industry growth. A detailed comparison can help investors decide which stock may offer stronger potential in the evolving space economy.

Tailwinds for RKLB

RKLB’s recent performance has been supported by steady operational execution and new contract wins, which have helped maintain investor confidence.



In February 2026, Rocket Lab announced a dedicated mission for the Defense Innovation Unit under the Department of War. The mission, called Cassowary Vex, will launch on the company’s HASTE rocket and is scheduled to lift off no earlier than late February from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, VA. This contract reflects Rocket Lab’s growing involvement in national security space programs and highlights demand for its responsive launch services.



In January 2026, the company completed its 81st Electron launch, marking its second mission within eight days. The rocket deployed a satellite for an Earth observation constellation operated by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. This achievement demonstrates Rocket Lab’s ability to carry out frequent and reliable launches for international customers, strengthening its position in the small satellite launch market.

Tailwinds for AVAV

AeroVironment continues to strengthen its defense business through fresh contracts and technology-driven initiatives. In January 2026, the U.S. Air Force awarded UES, a subsidiary of AeroVironment, a $75 million task order under the FRESH program. The contract focuses on biotechnology and materials science research to support defense modernization efforts at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.



The company is also expanding its role in advanced airspace operations. In partnership with CAL Analytics, AeroVironment completed the installation and early phase operations of a Beyond Visual Line of Sight airspace management facility at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Ohio. This development highlights AVAV’s growing capabilities in autonomous systems and advanced air mobility, supporting its long-term growth strategy.

How do EPS Estimates Compare for RKLB & AVAV?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2026 loss is pegged at nine cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $863.5 million, implying growth of 43.9%. The company’s 2026 EPS estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



For AVAV, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.40, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Its consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2 billion, implying growth of 142.7%. The company’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Stock Price Performance: RKLB vs. AVAV

RKLB has outperformed AVAV over the past year. Shares of RKLB have gained 246.2% compared with AVAV’s growth of 72.3%.



AVAV’s Valuation More Attractive Than RKLB

RKLB trades at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 40.83X compared with AVAV’s 5.74X, making the latter relatively more attractive from a valuation perspective.



Surprise History

RKLB delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.51% in the last four quarters, while AVAV delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 22.65% in the last four quarters.

Conclusion

Both Rocket Lab and AeroVironment are benefiting from higher spending in the space and defense markets. AeroVironment has a diversified defense business and a reasonable valuation. However, recent estimate revisions and relatively weaker stock performance may limit near-term investor interest.



Rocket Lab appears more attractive at this stage. The company has delivered strong operational performance, reported solid revenue growth and expanded its presence in both commercial and government space programs. Its regular launch activity and positive business momentum support its long-term growth potential.



Overall, for investors focused on growth and strategic positioning in the space economy, RKLB appears to be the stronger pick. Both RKLB and AVAV currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



