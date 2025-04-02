$RKLB stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RKLB stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,234,989 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RKLB:
$RKLB Insider Trading Activity
$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249.
- ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,354 shares for an estimated $2,651,939.
- ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310.
- FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,356 shares for an estimated $1,715,076.
- ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 62,675 shares for an estimated $1,316,049.
- MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475
- JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315
- NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC removed 28,498,687 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725,861,557
- VK SERVICES, LLC removed 5,000,000 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,350,000
- DCVC OPPORTUNITY FUND II GP, LLC removed 3,814,786 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,162,599
- FMR LLC added 3,684,195 shares (+30853.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,836,446
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,429,210 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,341,978
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,015,573 shares (+1002.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,806,644
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,851,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,622,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RKLB Government Contracts
We have seen $19,085,100 of award payments to $RKLB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE OBJECTIVE OF THE STP-S30 MISSION IS TO DELIVER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPERIMENTS TO SPACE...: $14,496,100
- VENTURE-CLASS ACQUISITION OF DEDICATED AND RIDESHARE (VADR) UMBRELLA TASK ORDER: $2,979,000
- DIGITAL ENGINEERING APPROACH FOR ARCHIMEDES ENGINE DEVELOPMENT: $960,000
- CONTRACTOR TO PROVIDE RAPID STUDIES FOR THE MARS SAMPLE RETURN (MSR) PROGRAM.: $625,000
- MINIMUM GUARANTEED: $25,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$RKLB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RKLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RKLB forecast page.
$RKLB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RKLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erik Rasmussen from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $31.0 on 01/08/2025
- Mike Leschock from KeyBanc set a target price of $12.0 on 10/23/2024
You can track data on $RKLB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.