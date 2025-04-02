$RKLB stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RKLB stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,234,989 of trading volume.

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RKLB:

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,354 shares for an estimated $2,651,939 .

. ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,356 shares for an estimated $1,715,076 .

. ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 62,675 shares for an estimated $1,316,049 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475

JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315

NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RKLB Government Contracts

We have seen $19,085,100 of award payments to $RKLB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$RKLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

$RKLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RKLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Erik Rasmussen from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $31.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Mike Leschock from KeyBanc set a target price of $12.0 on 10/23/2024

