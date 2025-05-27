$RKLB stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RKLB stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $292,898,185 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RKLB:
$RKLB Insider Trading Activity
$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310.
- MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475
- ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 62,843 shares for an estimated $1,142,573
- FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,388 shares for an estimated $846,607.
- ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,113 shares for an estimated $626,403.
- NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345
$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VK SERVICES, LLC removed 11,500,000 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,620,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,863,470 shares (+180.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,718,843
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,247,281 shares (+62.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,821,384
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,833,969 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,551,365
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,819,200 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,407,296
- FMR LLC added 2,616,132 shares (+70.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,776,440
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,155,241 shares (+245.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,535,709
$RKLB Government Contracts
We have seen $2,405,000 of award payments to $RKLB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DIGITAL ENGINEERING APPROACH FOR ARCHIMEDES ENGINE DEVELOPMENT: $960,000
- VENTURE-CLASS ACQUISITION OF DEDICATED AND RIDESHARE (VADR) UMBRELLA TASK ORDER: $820,000
- CONTRACTOR TO PROVIDE RAPID STUDIES FOR THE MARS SAMPLE RETURN (MSR) PROGRAM.: $625,000
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
