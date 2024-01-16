RKLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.92 per share. Rocket Lab USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RKLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RKLB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.62 per share, with $8.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.96.

