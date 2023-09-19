RKLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.97, changing hands as low as $4.17 per share. Rocket Lab USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RKLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RKLB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.48 per share, with $8.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.62.

