RJF vs. SCHW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Bank stocks have likely encountered both Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that RJF's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

RJF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.95, while SCHW has a forward P/E of 23.09. We also note that RJF has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for RJF is its P/B ratio of 2.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SCHW has a P/B of 3.68.

These metrics, and several others, help RJF earn a Value grade of B, while SCHW has been given a Value grade of C.

RJF sticks out from SCHW in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that RJF is the better option right now.

