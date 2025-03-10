RJF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.86, changing hands as low as $136.48 per share. Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RJF's low point in its 52 week range is $104.235 per share, with $174.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.56. The RJF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

