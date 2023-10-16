RJF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.49, changing hands as high as $102.45 per share. Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RJF's low point in its 52 week range is $82 per share, with $126 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.32. The RJF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

