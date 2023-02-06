RJC GIS Holdings Cuts Stake in HireRight Holdings (HRT)

Fintel reports that RJC GIS Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.77MM shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation Common Stock (HRT). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.90MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.13% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireRight Holdings is $13.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from its latest reported closing price of $11.77.

The projected annual revenue for HireRight Holdings is $762MM, a decrease of 8.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.30, a decrease of 13.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireRight Holdings. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HRT is 0.2098%, an increase of 10.6790%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 74,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 29,719,898 shares representing 37.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 18,463,397 shares representing 23.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,401,140 shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 2,767,440 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624,421 shares, representing a decrease of 30.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,484,335 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476,006 shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 79.06% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,473,472 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492,974 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 82.35% over the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.