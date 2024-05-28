Rizhao Port Jurong Unanimous AGM Decisions

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. recently held their Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders approved several key resolutions, including the election of new directors and a shareholder representative supervisor, as well as the endorsement of the 2023 annual report and results. Notably, all resolutions were passed unanimously, with a 76.14% shareholder turnout voting in favor of the proposed changes. The AGM also saw the approval of amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, marking a significant governance update for Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd.

For further insights into HK:6117 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.