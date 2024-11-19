News & Insights

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Affirms Leadership with Key Appointments

November 19, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. successfully conducted its extraordinary general meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of key positions, were approved unanimously. Shareholders representing over 75% of the total shares participated, reflecting strong investor engagement and confidence in the company’s leadership. This meeting underscores the stability and continuity in the company’s governance structure.

