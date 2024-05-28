News & Insights

Stocks

Rizhao Port Jurong Announces Final Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.024 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 31 July 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in HKD, equivalent to HKD 0.02635 per share, based on the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0979. Non-resident corporate shareholders are subject to a 10% withholding tax, while certain foreign individual shareholders are exempt from individual income tax on the dividends.

For further insights into HK:6117 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.