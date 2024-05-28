Rizhao Port Jurong Announces Final Dividend

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.024 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 31 July 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in HKD, equivalent to HKD 0.02635 per share, based on the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0979. Non-resident corporate shareholders are subject to a 10% withholding tax, while certain foreign individual shareholders are exempt from individual income tax on the dividends.

