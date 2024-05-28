Rizhao Port Jurong Announces Board Structure

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. has disclosed the composition of its board of directors, featuring Mr. Zhou Tao as the Chairman, alongside a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The company also announced the members of its three key Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific roles assigned to various directors.

