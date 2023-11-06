News & Insights

Riyadh Air To Work With IBM Consulting To Build Technology And Business Capabilities

November 06, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Riyadh Air and IBM (IBM) announced the signing of a strategic agreement to establish technology foundation of the Digitally Led Airline. The agreement includes implementing and integrating more than 50 airline industry solutions and core technology capabilities, including security, infrastructure, integration and data platforms, using a hybrid cloud approach. IBM Consulting will also establish and maintain Riyadh Air's hybrid cloud integration platform.

"Our ambition is to launch our first flight in 2025 and put Riyadh Air at the cutting edge of digital technology and innovation within the aviation industry," said Adam Boukadida, CFO, Riyadh Air.

Riyadh Air was launched in March 2023, owned by the Public Investment Fund.

