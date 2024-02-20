News & Insights

Riyadh Air to operate commercially by H1 2025 -COO

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

February 20, 2024 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Joe Brock. for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's new airline, Riyadh Air, plans to be operating commercially by the end of the first half of 2025, chief operating officer Peter Bellew said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

The airline, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, said in November it had concluded its narrowbody campaign and was expected to announce the order soon, although no specific timeframe has so far been given.

