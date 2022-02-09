BAC

Riyad Bank sets yield at 4% for sustainability sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 9 Reuters - Riyad Bank 1010.SE set the yield at 4% for its U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Islamic bonds linked to sustainability, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

The yield was tightened from initial price guidance of around 4.375% after demand exceeded $3 billion, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual but issuers can redeem them after a specified period. Riyad Bank's AT1 sukuk will be non-callable for five and a half years.

BofA Securities BAC.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Riyad Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L are on the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

