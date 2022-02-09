BAC

Riyad Bank initial guidance at around 4.375% for AT1 sustainability sukuk

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Riyad Bank has given initial price guidance of around 4.375% for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds linked to sustainability, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Feb 9 Reuters - Riyad Bank 1010.SE has given initial price guidance of around 4.375% for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 AT1 Islamic bonds linked to sustainability, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual but issuers can redeem them after a specified period.

The AT1 sukuk will be sustainability-linked and non-callable for five and a half years.

BofA Securities BAC.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Riyad Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L are on the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters