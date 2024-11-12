News & Insights

RIX Corporation Boosts Financial Forecast and Dividends

November 12, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

RIX Corporation (JP:7525) has released an update.

RIX Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, upwards due to favorable performance in key segments like Steel and Iron, Automobile, and Electronics. The company now expects higher net sales, operating profit, and dividends, reflecting a strong business outlook. Investors can anticipate an increase in the annual dividend to ¥120 per share, driven by a robust performance trajectory.

