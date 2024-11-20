News & Insights

RIWI Corp Reports Q3 Decline Amid Expansion Moves

November 20, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

RIWI Corp (TSE:RIWI) has released an update.

RIWI Corp, aglobal marketresearch platform, reported a 7.5% decline in third-quarter revenue for 2024 compared to the previous year, alongside a net loss of $393,177. Despite these challenges, the company’s acquisition of TheoremReach is expected to boost future transactional revenue and profitability. RIWI also expanded its client base and showcased new sensory solutions, indicating promising growth prospects.

