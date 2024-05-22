RIWI Corp Reports Profit and Strategic Growth

RIWI Corp (TSE:RIWI) has released an update.

RIWI Corp, a global trend-tracking firm, reported a slight revenue decline in Q1 2024, but showed improvement by turning a net loss from the previous year into a profit. The company also expanded its market research capabilities with the acquisition of CoolTool Inc., expecting to strengthen its product strategy and client base. RIWI’s strategic investments in marketing and data quality are anticipated to drive future revenue growth and build customer trust.

