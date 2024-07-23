RIVN Stock CEO: Apple CarPlay Isn’t Coming to Rivian EVs Anytime Soon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is just slightly in the red today after an announcement that some fans are likely unhappy with.

The electric truck maker has enjoyed an excellent month as share prices have more than doubled, following multiple positive catalysts. Today brought some news that will probably disappoint some prospective buyers and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts. According to Electrek, Rivian will not be integrating Apple CarPlay into its vehicles, at least not in the near future.

What does this mean for Rivian’s winning streak in the coming months? Let’s take a closer look at this development and assess what investors should be expecting.

What’s Happening With RIVN Stock

While it began today by falling significantly, RIVN stock has since mostly reversed course and is now just a little in the red. As of this writing, it is down 0.5% for the day but looks primed to climb into the green. After a difficult start to the year, the company has made impressive progress over the past month, making clear that it can bounce back in due time.

Some prospective EV buyers have probably been hoping to see Rivian begin offering Apple CarPlay as part of its vehicles. But Rivian’s leader has made it clear that it likely won’t happen. On a recent podcast appearance, CEO RJ Scaringe noted that although his company has a “great relationship” with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a CarPlay integration isn’t one of Rivian’s priorities right now. Per Electrek:

“At its most basic level, Apple CarPlay is a universal UI for automakers that cannot or have yet to develop viable infotainment software. Some automakers have embraced it, while others, like Tesla, have avoided it from day one.

In the past year, we’ve seen legacy automakers like GM move on from CarPlay, while others like Mercedes-Benz continue to dodge it in favor of its own technology. According to the interview [], Rivian will continue to pave new paths in the EV market without the customer appeal (for some) of Apple CarPlay.”

What It Means

The short answer to the question of what this news means for RIVN is probably “not much.” Rivian has made impressive progress over the past year, even as share prices have struggled. Now, the stock is rockily making up the ground it lost, and demand for Rivian EVs is growing. Pre-orders for its affordable R2 electric SUV are rising steadily, reportedly to be “well over 100,000” so far. This focus on delivering high-quality, affordable EVs has served it well so far. Now that the EV market is rebounding, sales are likely to keep increasing.

Moreover, Rivian has survived so far without Apple CarPlay. There’s no reason to worry that this update will significantly impact share prices now or in the future.

