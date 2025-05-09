$RIVN stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIVN stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $378,730,803 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RIVN:
$RIVN Insider Trading Activity
$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 511,905 shares for an estimated $6,607,732.
- CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,664 shares for an estimated $506,253.
$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 28,977,841 shares (+2742.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,405,285
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 10,829,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,030,301
- FMR LLC removed 10,386,557 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,141,208
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,088,473 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,876,690
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,886,430 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,589,519
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,959,603 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,362,719
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,941,928 shares (+68.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,127,642
$RIVN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$RIVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $16.0 on 11/11/2024
