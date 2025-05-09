$RIVN stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIVN stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $378,730,803 of trading volume.

$RIVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RIVN:

$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 511,905 shares for an estimated $6,607,732 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,664 shares for an estimated $506,253.

$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RIVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$RIVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $16.0 on 11/11/2024

