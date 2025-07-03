$RIVN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIVN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $180,928,576 of trading volume.

$RIVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RIVN:

$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 464,285 shares for an estimated $6,434,757 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,978 shares for an estimated $511,291.

$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

