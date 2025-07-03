$RIVN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIVN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $180,928,576 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RIVN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RIVN stock page):
$RIVN Insider Trading Activity
$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 464,285 shares for an estimated $6,434,757.
- CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,978 shares for an estimated $511,291.
$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 11,102,828 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,230,208
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,186,192 shares (+158.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,468,090
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,610,688 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,853,065
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,895,124 shares (+57.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,494,293
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 3,407,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,423,375
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,565,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,945,878
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,455,394 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,569,655
